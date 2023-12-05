Blood Collection Devices Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2030

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Blood Collection Devices Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis –Product, Method, and End User,” the blood collection devices market size was valued at US$ 8,713.21 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 14,021.79 million by 2030. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020–2030.

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood. Blood is collected from the donor to perform various

diagnostic tests. Needles and syringes, lancets, and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages, such as arterial blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage.

Collecting blood from patients with difficult venous access (DVA) is challenging. In the case of DVA patients, the traditionally used blood collection device is often unable to collect adequate samples; this might lead to repeated attempts to collect blood. The risk of anemia can arise due to these repeated attempts and the risk of transmission of blood-borne pathogens to nurses. To avoid such scenarios, market players have launched innovative hematology-tube designs that support capillary blood collection while reducing the risks of blood collection and treatment errors in DVA patients. The new technology offers a painless, needle-free, easy-to-use technique for collecting blood samples. The system allows blood samples to be taken in a nominally invasive manner. Once placed on a patient’s upper arm, the hematology tube improves capillary blood flow beneath the skin through micro-incision and patented skin vasodilation technology.

In May 2022, Vitestro, a Dutch medical robotics company, launched the world’s most advanced autonomous blood drawing device at the annual meeting of the Netherlands Society for Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (NVKC) in Rotterdam. Vitestro’s device combines AI-based, ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction with robotic needle insertion, ensuring accurate and secure blood collection.

In February 2022, Abacus dx launched the latest addition to Streck’s trusted blood collection tube portfolio—RNA Complete BCT. The new blood collection tube maintains draw time cell-free RNA concentration while limiting the release of extracellular vesicles, such as exosomes, from blood cells.

Therefore, the aforementioned developments are likely to lead to new future trends in the blood collection devices market.

By Product, Blood Collection Devices Market-Based Insights

Based on the product, the blood collection devices market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood collection needles/holders, blood collection set, and others. The blood collection tube segment is further bifurcated into evacuated blood collection tubes and micro-collection tubes. In 2022, the blood collection tubes segment held the largest share of the market. Also, the segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during 2022-2030. Blood collection tubes are specimen-collecting containers used to collect the desired quantity of the blood sample. These tubes are pre-sterilized containers with closure caps. There are different varieties of blood collection tubes based on the content in the tubes, such as anticoagulants, stabilizers, enzymes, and other reagents.

By Method, Blood Collection Devices Market-Based Insights

Based on the method, the blood collection devices market is bifurcated into manual blood collection and automatic blood collection. In 2022, the manual blood collection segment held a larger share of the market. However, the automated blood collection segment is anticipated to record a higher CAGR during 2022-2030. The manual blood collection method is the primary and oldest blood collection method. In this method, the venous blood vessel is punctured with the help of a blood collection needle attached to a blood collection tube. This method requires trained and skilled professionals. However, there are chances of injuries in this method due to incorrect administration of needles.

By End User, Blood Collection Devices Market -Based Insights

The blood collection devices market is divided into hospitals and pathology laboratories, blood banks, and others. In 2022, the hospitals and pathology laboratories segment held the largest share of the market. In addition, the same segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during 2022-2030. Hospitals and pathology laboratories provide healthcare facilities with specialized scientific equipment. The team of trained staff is assigned to manage, investigate, and rectify the problems associated with modern medical science in the hospital and pathology laboratories. The medical research teams are constantly working on introducing innovative technologies related to treatment methods, laboratory investigations, and other activities in the medical field.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, National Health Commission (NHC), and International Trade Administration are a few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the blood collection devices market.

