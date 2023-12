Get PDF- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024138

Antibacterial glass is a thin, flat reflecting surface that has been strengthened with antibacterial and antifungal qualities. It kills and stops the spread of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungus, and viruses that come into touch with the surface. It’s made by diffusing silver ions into the glass’s upper layers, which interact with bacteria and disrupt their metabolic and division processes.