Wind Energy Market with Global Analysis, Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2028

Global Wind Energy Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The Wind Energy Market is expected to grow from US$ 156.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028. Wind energy uses wind turbines to produce electricity using the kinetic energy created by wind in motion. The amount of power that can be harnessed from wind depends on the size of the turbine and the length of its blades. Wind power generation has gained a high level of attention and acceptability across the globe compared to other renewable energy technologies. New developments in technology in designing wind power blades, turbines, shafts, and other components have contributed to significant advances in wind energy penetration and in achieving optimum power from available wind. As per the International Renewable Energy Agency, the global wind installed capacity increased from 731,763 MW in 2020 to 824,874 MW in 2021. Thus, such an exponential rise in the wind installed capacity is expected to drive the wind energy market growth in the coming years.

Highlighted key points of this market research report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in- depth analysis of market segments.

Wind Energy Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Wind Energy Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Wind Energy Market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Wind Energy Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The Global Wind Energy Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Wind Energy Market with detailed market segmentation by UAV type, battery type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wind Energy Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Insight – Wind Energy Market

Government Initiatives to Promote Installation of Wind Turbine Farms

Support of various governments of different countries in terms of policies and investment for increasing the installation of wind energy projects is expected to fuel the market growth over the coming years. Also, the UK government had pledged to invest US$ 272 million in fresh funding for offshore wind projects. The growing initiative from leading countries for adopting wind energy is likely to fuel the market growth. For example, in January 2022, Brazil published initial guidelines for offshore wind power generation. In March 2021, Shell applied for environmental licensing with the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) to develop offshore wind farms along the coast of Brazil. Further, in July 2022, PEC Energia, an Engeform Energia Renovável company, signed an agreement with Vestas to supply wind turbines to the Serra das Vacas’ wind farms in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil. Thus, such growing initiatives from leading players for supplying wind turbines and applying for licensing to develop offshore wind farms are the key factors boosting the market growth.

Capacity-based Insights

The wind energy market is bifurcated into capacity and installation. Based on capacity, the wind energy market is segmented into upto 1MW, 1-3 MW, 3-5 MW, and above 5MW. The 1-3 MW segment is dominating the market in 2021, with increasing demand for onshore installation application.

Finally, all aspects of the Wind Energy Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

