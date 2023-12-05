Solid Fuel Market with Trend Shows a Rapid Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects, Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Forecast to 2028

Global Solid Fuel Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2022-2028. The solid fuel market is expected to grow from US$ 389.14 billion in 2022 to US$ 401.54 billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 0.5% during 2022–2028. Rising use of coal due to the establishment of refineries is driving the solid fuel market. Current refineries and combinations of refinery by-products and coal are used to produce an array of end products such as gasoline, carbon anodes, jet fuel, and heating oil. With many refineries, the demand for coal as an energy source has increased. The following table shows the number of operational petroleum refineries in 2021 based on region.

Top Profiling Key Players:

Indian Oil Corp Ltd

Elinoil Hellenic Petroleum Company SA

RESORBENT Sro

JH CARBON PTY LTD

Hargreaves (UK) Services Ltd

Essar Global Fund Ltd

BP Plc

Lukoil Oil Co

Valero Energy Corp

Philips 66

Solid Fuel Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Solid Fuel Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Solid Fuel Market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Solid Fuel Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Insights – Solid Fuel Market

Rising use of anthracite is expected to bolster the solid fuel market size in the coming years. A few statistics on anthracite and its use and availability in various countries are given below:

In the US, the fuel accounted for <1% of the coal mined in 2021. All anthracite mines in the US are in northeastern Pennsylvania. In the country, anthracite is majorly used in the metals industry.

The US is a top country in terms of anthracite and bituminous coal reserves globally. As of 2020, the country’s anthracite and bituminous coal reserves were approximately 218,938 million metric tons, ~29.50% of the global reserves of anthracite and bituminous coal.

Currently, China holds the largest share of the world’s anthracite production, accounting for over ¾ quarters of the global output. Most of the Chinese production is standard-grade anthracite, which is utilized for power generation. Thus, the use of anthracite for power generation contributes to the solid fuel market growth.

Finally, all aspects of the Solid Fuel Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

