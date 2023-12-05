Solar PV Inverters Market with Trend Shows a Rapid Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects, Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Forecast to 2028

Global Solar PV Inverters Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028. The solar PV inverter market is expected to grow from US$ 8,673.56 million in 2022 to US$ 17,041.24 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Residential solar solutions can provide free, uninterrupted electricity for years while contributing to a greener environment. Residential solar rooftop systems are easy to install and require minimal maintenance. The electricity produced in excess can be sold to the grid through a net-metering facility, which help in reducing the electricity bills. With depleting fossil fuel reserves, accelerated environmental degradation, and pressure on the power generation infrastructure, several governments have taken various steps in the form of subsidies to accelerate the adoption of solar energy by providing residential solar solutions.

Top Profiling Key Players:

Fimer Group

Delta Electronics, Inc.

EnerTech UPS Pvt Ltd.

GoodWe Technologies Co Ltd

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited

SL Power Electronics Corp.

Power-One Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Sineng Electric

SMA Solar Technology AG

Ginlong Technologies

Solar PV Inverters Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

The Global Solar PV Inverters Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

Market Segmentation:

Based on application, the solar PV inverter market is segmented into residential and community, commercial and industrial, and utility. The global solar PV inverter market is segmented into product type, phase, connectivity, application, capacity, and geography. Based on product type, the solar PV inverter market is segmented into string, micro, and central. By phase, the solar PV inverter market is categorized into single phase and three phase. In terms of application, the solar PV inverter market is classified into residential and community, commercial and industrial, and utility. By connectivity, the solar PV inverter market is segmented into standalone and on-grid. Based on capacity, the solar PV inverter market is segmented into below 5 kW, 5–15 kW, 15–25 kW, 25–50 kW, and above 50 kW. Geographically, the solar PV inverter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Solar PV Inverters Market Landscape

5. Solar PV Inverters Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Solar PV Inverters Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Solar PV Inverters Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Deployment

8. Solar PV Inverters Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Enterprise Size

9. Solar PV Inverters Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Airport Robots Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Solar PV Inverters Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

