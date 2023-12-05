Green Hydrogen Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2030

Global Green Hydrogen Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2030. The Green Hydrogen Market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,061.21 million in 2022 to US$ 88,055.64 million by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 46.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Many countries and organizations have set ambitious decarbonization goals, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. For instance, in October 2022, the government of Singapore announced its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and increase hydrogen utilization as a major power source. According to The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, the carbon emission of the country is likely to reach 60 metric ton by 2030, a reduction of 5 metric ton compared to 2022. Green hydrogen is a key component of these goals, as it can be used as a clean energy carrier across various sectors, including transportation, industrial, and power generation. Similarly, in October 2022, the Minister of Energy and Mineral of Oman announced its plan to implement a green hydrogen strategy to fulfill the country’s climate change commitments. The country aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement’s objectives of reducing global warming to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels. Thus, the rising global plans for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 are driving the green hydrogen market. The increasing adoption of advanced technology such as multimodal biometrics technology globally is creating an opportunity for the airport biometric market in the forecast period. The airport biometric market is likely to showcase enormous opportunities for the markets and growing awareness among the users.

Top Profiling Key Players:

Air Liquide

Siemens Energy

Cummins Inc

Linde Plc

NEL ASA

Ørsted A/S

Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation

Uniper SE

Engie

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Green Hydrogen Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Green Hydrogen Market Analysis to 2030 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Green Hydrogen Market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Green Hydrogen Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Segmental Analysis:

Based on end-use industry, the green hydrogen market is segmented into chemical, power, food & beverages, medical, petrochemicals, and others. The others segment is further bifurcated into mobility and the industrial sector. The green hydrogen market is showing significant growth potential in the mobility and industrial sectors. Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy sources through electrolysis, has been gaining traction as a clean and sustainable energy carrier. In the mobility sector, several automakers have been investing in the development and commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs).

Finally, all aspects of the Green Hydrogen Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

