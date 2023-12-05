Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2028

Global Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028. The lithium-ion battery energy storage market was valued at US$ 7,972.80 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 26,224.37 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2028. The power grid energy storage system is essential in balancing power generation and utilization in the electrical energy transformation process. Among various battery technologies, lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) provide high energy efficiency, long cycle life, and relatively high energy density. Renewable energy sources are susceptible to geological, seasonal, and temporal conditions. The abundance and wide distribution of renewable sources have become one of the most cost-effective choices for power generation in power grids in many regions. LI BESS devices can be easily incorporated into residential, commercial, and industrial-scale solar and wind energy generating techniques to ensure peak power use supply.

Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market with detailed market segmentation by UAV type, battery type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Insights – Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market

Lithium-ion batteries are highly efficient and flexible, making them well-suited for use in battery energy storage systems. They can store energy from solar panels during sunlight and discharge it when demand is high, providing reliable backup power for homes and businesses. Since these batteries are used for residential and commercial purposes, it is becoming affordable. The cost of lithium-ion batteries has been declining steadily in recent years, making them more cost-effective for homeowners and businesses to install. This has helped to increase the adoption of battery energy storage systems, particularly when paired with solar energy systems.

Connection Type-Based Insights

Based on connection type, the lithium-ion battery energy storage market is bifurcated into on-grid and off-grid. In 2022, the on-grid segment dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries have various advantages such as relatively high energy density, high energy efficiency, and long cycle life. Owing to these advantages, lithium-ion battery storage is preferred to integrate with renewable energy sources in on-grid energy storage systems. The growing use of renewable energy in residential, commercial, and industrial applications is driving the demand for on-grid connections.

The global lithium-ion battery energy storage market size is segmented on the basis of connection type, end-use, capacity, and geography. Based on connection type, the lithium-ion battery energy storage market is bifurcated into on-grid and off-grid. Based on end-use, the lithium-ion battery energy storage market is categorized into residential, commercial and industrial, and utility. Based on capacity, the lithium-ion battery energy storage market is classified into 0-10 kW, 10-20 kW, 20-50 kW, and above 50 kW. The lithium-ion battery energy storage market size, based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Finally, all aspects of the Lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

