Marijuana is generally available in the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008243

The List of Companies

1. Canopy Growth Corporation

2. Aurora Cannabis Inc.

3. Medmen

4. Terra Tech Corp

5. Aphria Inc.

6. Vivo Cannabis Inc.

7. Chronos Group Inc.

8. Medical Marijuana, Inc

9. Stenocare

10. Tikun Olam