Complete PDF Guide to Poultry Diagnostics

The proper diagnosis of poultry diseases depends on three main factors: the identification of vital organs and body structure, knowledge of disease symptoms and lesions, and a systematic plan for examining the bird’s body.

The List of Companies – Poultry Diagnostics 

  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
  2. Idexx Laboratories Inc
  3. Qiagen NV
  4. Eurofins Scientific SE
  5. IDVET
  6. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  7. Zoetis Inc
  8. BioCheck BV
  9. Bioneer Corp
  10. BioInGenTech Biotechnologies

