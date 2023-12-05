Mice Model Market by Product, Size, Segments, Global Volume, Top Companies Data, Challenges, Competition Strategies & Forecast to 2030

Mice models play an essential role in the drug discovery process during the pre-clinical trials process. For example, mice models targeted for pre-clinical trials demonstrate metabolism and absorption with general safety and efficacy for new medicines. Also, a mouse strain with relevant disease symptoms offers a primary, effective, and efficient model that plays an important role in drug discovery. The main purpose of mice models targeted for the pre-clinical drug discovery process is due to mice having similar genomic levels and disease pathophysiology in mice similar to humans. Therefore, such a combination of features offers researchers a uniquely powerful tool to understand the mechanism of human disease and testing of novel drug therapies. Growing usage of mice models in virology and infectious disease and growing consumption of personalized medicine for studying the humanized mice models are the most impacting factors responsible for the influential growth of the mice models market during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022453

Key Players Analysis:

Charles River Laboratories The Jackson Laboratory Taconic Biosciences TRANS GENIC INC. GenOway S.A. Envigo Janvier Labs Ozgene Pty Ltd. Crown Bioscience Inc. Harbour BioMed

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Blood Preparation, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Ankit Mathur

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : sales@theinsightpartners.com