Connected Logistics Market Forecast to 2030

Connected Logistics Market analysis By Services (Asset Management, Remote Asset Tracking, Security, Network Management, Data Management); Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, NFC, Satellite); Industry Vertical (Freight Management, Food and Beverage Supply Chain, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse Management, Others) , and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America)

Connected logistics is an interdependent set of communication devices, joints, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that change the key logistical processes to become more customer-centric by sharing data, information, and facts with the supply chain partners. The market for connected logistics is still nascent and can be defined as interconnected devices that logistics and IoT solutions providers use to get more visibility within warehouse, transportation, and associated logistics processes, such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, and dispatching & picking. It helps drive more effective business decisions by identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence, facilitates in critical decision-making.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Drivers- Emergence of High- Tech vehicles to drive the growth of the market.

Restraints- Lack of Logistics standardization

IoT in Logistics: The Internet of Things (IoT) is extensively used in logistics. Sensors and devices are embedded in transport vehicles, containers, and warehouses to collect real-time data on location, temperature, humidity, motion, and other parameters. This data is utilized for tracking, monitoring conditions, and ensuring timely delivery.

Supply Chain Visibility: Connected logistics offers greater transparency and visibility across the supply chain. Through IoT sensors, GPS, and other tracking technologies, stakeholders can monitor the movement of goods from the point of origin to the destination, providing real-time information about the status and location of shipments.

Fleet Management: IoT-enabled devices in vehicles allow for efficient fleet management. These devices track vehicle location, monitor performance, enable route optimization, and help in predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.

Connected logistics, through the integration of various technologies, aims to create a more efficient, cost-effective, and customer-centric supply chain. It’s transforming the way businesses manage and optimize the movement of goods from production to the end consumer.

