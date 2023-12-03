Complete Guide to Small Molecule API

Small Molecule API or small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient refers to the low molecular weight organic compound that helps in controlling the biological process. The molecules mostly can be administered orally and are likely to be absorbed by the body owing to its miniature size. It also has the properties of rapid diffusibility that reaches at the intracellular site of action.

