Complete Guide to 3D Printed Drugs

3D printed drugs are medications, which are designed by 3D printing technique to customize for the individuals in a safer and effective way. These drugs have unitary porous structures that readily disperse in the mouth, because of which these high-dose medicines need not to be swallowed intact.
The List of Companies – 3D Printed Drugs
- APRECIA PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC
- FabRx LTD
- Cycle Pharmaceuticals
- GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC.
- ASTRAZENECA
- Tvasta
- Merck KGGA