Complete Guide to Next-Generation Antibody

Next-generation antibodies are designed to be more specific and often more potent than traditional monoclonal antibodies. Next-generation antibody strategies are required to engineer a useful therapeutic combining antibody, payload, linker, and conjugation method while ensuring stability, targeted delivery, and limited off-target effects.
By Therapeutic Area Next-generation antibodies are Segmented as Oncology and Autoimmune or Inflammatory and by Technology are Segmented as Antibody Drug Conjugates, Bispecific Antibodies, Fc Engineered Antibodies, Antibody Fragments and Antibody-Like Proteins, and Biosimilar Antibody Products.
The List of Companies – Next-generation Antibody
- F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
- Seagen Inc.
- ImmunoGen, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Amgen Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Catalent Inc
- AstraZeneca
- Xencor