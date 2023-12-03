Complete Guide to Pharmacogenomics

Leave a Comment / By /

Pharmacogenomics is the study of the role of the genome in drug response. Its name (pharmaco- + genomics) reflects its combining of pharmacology and genomics. Pharmacogenomics analyzes how the genetic makeup of a patient affects their response to drugs.

It deals with the influence of acquired and inherited genetic variation on drug response, by correlating DNA mutations (including single-nucleotide polymorphisms, copy number variations, and insertions/deletions) with pharmacokinetic (drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination), pharmacodynamic (effects mediated through a drug’s biological targets), and/or immunogenic endpoints.

Download Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007564/

The List of Companies – Pharmacogenomics 

  1. F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd
  2. Abbott
  3. Oxford Nanopore Technologies
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  5. Illumina, Inc.
  6. QIAGEN
  7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  8. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  9. Admera Health
  10. Dynamic DNA Laboratories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top