Complete Guide to Pharmacogenomics

Pharmacogenomics is the study of the role of the genome in drug response. Its name (pharmaco- + genomics) reflects its combining of pharmacology and genomics. Pharmacogenomics analyzes how the genetic makeup of a patient affects their response to drugs.
It deals with the influence of acquired and inherited genetic variation on drug response, by correlating DNA mutations (including single-nucleotide polymorphisms, copy number variations, and insertions/deletions) with pharmacokinetic (drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination), pharmacodynamic (effects mediated through a drug’s biological targets), and/or immunogenic endpoints.
Download Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007564/
The List of Companies – Pharmacogenomics
- F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd
- Abbott
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Admera Health
- Dynamic DNA Laboratories