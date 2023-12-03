Complete Guide to Stroke Management

A restorative condition where blockage of veins causes’ interference in the blood supply to the brain is called as stroke. Stroke can prompt the death of cerebrum cells or a person. A stroke is also called as a brain attack because it can occur quickly and needs immediate treatment. The incidence of stroke in the old age population is high, and it is one of the major causes of death in developed countries.

According WHO estimates, stroke results in 17 million deaths annually. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), strokes cause one out of every 20 deaths, with annual cost of around US$ 34 Bn in the U.S. Hence, it is necessary the early diagnosis and treatment management to restrict deaths from stroke. Steps of stroke management involves stroke prevention, and it leads to reduction in risk of recurrent strokes in patients.

The List of Companies :

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. B Braun Melsungen AG

3. Boston Scientific Corp.

4. Bristol-Myers Squibb

5. Cardinal Health

6. Medtronic Plc.

7. GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

8. GE Healthcare

9. Merck

10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.