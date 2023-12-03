Complete Guide to Drug Repurposing

Drug repurposing (DR) (also known as drug repositioning) is a process of identifying new therapeutic use(s) for old/existing/available drugs. It is an effective strategy in discovering or developing drug molecules with new pharmacological/therapeutic indications. In recent years, many pharmaceutical companies are developing new drugs with the discovery of novel biological targets by applying the drug repositioning strategy in drug discovery and development program. This strategy is highly efficient, time saving, low-cost and minimum risk of failure. It maximizes the therapeutic value of a drug and consequently increases the success rate.

Download Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016853/

The List of Companies :

1. Astellas Pharma Inc.

2. Biovista

3. Novartis AG

4. AbbVie Inc.

5. Pfizer Inc.

6. Allergan Plc.

7. NuMedii

8. Abbott Healthcare

9. Hoffmann-La Roche

10. Johnson & Johnson