Complete Guide to Clinical Laboratory Automation

labautomation or Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary strategy to develop, research and optimize technologies in the clinical laboratory. The application of this technology in laboratories helps to achieve higher levels of performance in less time. Laboratory automation aids increasing productivity, reducing lab process cycle times, elevating experimental data quality and enabling easy experimentation. Moreover, the system includes development of the laboratory information (management) systems (LIS/LIMS) and improvement of pre and post-analytic automation. The application of this technology in laboratories is to achieve higher levels of performance and eliminates human errors.

Automating laboratory tasks improves the overall efficiency of experimental processes by speeding up tasks, cutting waste, using lower quantities of reagents, and allowing for higher throughput of experiments. Combined, this higher efficiency leads to lower running costs of the laboratory.

