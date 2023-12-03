Complete Guide to Clinical Intelligence

Clinical intelligence is an emerging field in healthcare that will change nursing practice, driving clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies. Clinical intelligence is essential to healthcare organizations in fully realizing the value of the growing amount of data being generated through electronic health records and other clinical information systems.

Clinical Intelligence is the use of data analysis to improve care delivery. Clinical business intelligence (i.e., clinical analytics) refers to a broad category of information technologies that gather data created during the delivery of medical care and analyze that clinical data to help managers and clinicians make better decisions.

Download Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007330/

The List of Companies :

1. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

2. NXGN Management, LLC

3. Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

4. Cerner Corporation

5. IBM

6. Epic Systems Corporation

7. Greenway Health, LLC

8. McKesson Corporation

9. eClinicalWorks

10. Saama Technologies, Inc.

11. Premier

12. Appex Innovations

13. Nuance Communications, Inc(Microsoft)

14. ZeOmega

15. Apervita, Inc.