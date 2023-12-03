Complete Guide to In Silico Clinical Trials

In silico clinical trials refer to developing patient-specific models to form virtual cohorts for testing the safety and efficacy of new drugs and medical devices. Companies use sophisticated computational modeling and simulation techniques to test their drug candidates in virtual patients before trying them in humans. In silico modeling, also known as computer modeling, allows researchers to simulate behaviors on a computer screen.

The List of Companies – In Silico Trials: 

  1. InSilico Trials Technologies
  2. Feops
  3. CADFEM Medical GmbH
  4. Dassault Systèmes
  5. Virtonomy GmbH
  6. Certara Inc.
  7. Computational Life
  8. NOVA
  9. TwInsight Medical
  10.  Ansys, Inc.
  11. Synopsys, Inc
  12. Sensyne Health plc
  13. Phesi
  14. Tempus
  15. Cerner Corporation

