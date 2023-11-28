Why You Never See Digital Transformation That Actually Works

digital transformation market size is segmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2022, the on-premise segment accounted for a larger digital transformation share, whereas the cloud segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR. Organizations are turning toward IoT, cloud, and web applications to collect critical, real-time information, optimize internal workflows, and accelerate data analysis. To reap the full benefits of digital transformation, the technologies that the company adopts have to offer four different capabilities—virtualization, ubiquitous broadband (5G), IoT, and big data analytics. Digital transformation through the cloud uses public, private, and hybrid cloud platforms. These platforms generate or modify culture, business processes, and customer experiences to fulfill evolving business requirements and market dynamics.

Therefore, with cloud computing obtaining high momentum globally, the penetration rate of digital transformation is expected to rise.

Furthermore, due to the pandemic, businesses have adopted digital technologies to make work procedures easy and smooth. Advanced technologies such as machine learning and automation, IoT, and digital twin help increase efficiencies by automating routine tasks. For instance, Newport News Shipbuilding (a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries,) is utilizing AR to provide digital instructions to the workspace. The use of AR will help guide electricians in routing their wires, and other daily tasks. Using technologies will help companies leverage real-time data to enhance operational performance.

The digital transformation players are mainly focusing on developing advanced and efficient products.

In December 2022, Tech Mahindra and the government body of Thailand signed a Memorandum of Understanding to encourage digital transformation in Thailand. The agreement aims to develop digital solutions for telecom, smart cities, and many more using 5G, analytics, IoT, and Blockchain.

In December 2022, OnActuate partnered with Bisleri for the Microsoft Cloud dynamics digital transformation. The partnership will assist Bisleri in using the innovative solution of OnActuate for bottling manufacturers. In this, both companies will execute Microsoft Dynamics 365 and a bottling solution.

The List of Companies – Digital Transformation