Complete Guide to Cell and Gene Therapy

Gene and cell therapy uses genes and cells for the treatment of genetic diseases. Genetic diseases are caused by mutations, or errors in genes which can be passed down from one generation to another. Gene therapy aims to treat diseases by using genetic material, or DNA, to manipulate a patient’s cells by replacing, changing or introducing genome into cells- either internally or externally. Cell therapy aims to treat diseases by introducing cells into a patient’s body or by using cells to carry a therapy through the body. Cells are cultured or altered outside the patient’s body before being injected into the patient.

The List of Companies

1. Gilead Sciences

2. Bristol-Myers Squibb

3. Novartis AG

4. Spark Therapeutics

5. Amgen

6. Merck

7. Biogen

8. Pfizer

9. Dendreon

10. Vericel