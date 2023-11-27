Automatic Identification System Market with Trend Shows a Rapid Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects, Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Forecast to 2028

Global Automatic Identification System Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2022-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Automatic Identification System Market. Automatic identification systems (AIS) are a very high-frequency navigation safety; this system developed as a collision avoidance tool to enable vessels. Automatic identification systems are continuously transmitting a vessel speed, identity, position, and other relevant information to other vessels and onshore-based coastal authorities.

Global Automatic Identification System Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

CNS Systems

2. Comar Systems Ltd.

3. ComNav

4. exactEarth

5. Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

6. Japan Radio Co.

7. Kongsberg Gruppen

8. L3Harris Technologies

9. Orbcomm Inc.

10. SAAB AB

Automatic Identification System Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Automatic Identification System Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automatic Identification System market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Automatic Identification System Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors

Market Dynamics:

Growing marine traffic and the rising need for monitoring and tracking vessels at sea serve are the significant factors fueling the automatic identification system market growth. However, the high cost associated with the AIS may restraint the growth of the automatic identification system market. Further, an upsurge in demand for better identification systems and need for efficient traffic control are also influencing the automatic identification system market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global automatic identification system market is segmented on the basis of platform, class, application. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as vessel-based platform, onshore-based platform. On the basis of class the market is segmented as class A AIS, class B AIS, AIS base stations. On the basis of application the market is segmented as fleet management, vessels tracking, maritime security, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Automatic Identification System Market Landscape

5. Automatic Identification System Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Automatic Identification System Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Automatic Identification System Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Deployment

8. Automatic Identification System Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Enterprise Size

9. Automatic Identification System Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Automatic Identification System Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Automatic Identification System Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

