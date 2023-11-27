𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 (𝐄-𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅)

The traction elevators are commonly used type of elevators observed in commercial and residential buildings. At present, the traction elevators are utilizing flat steel belts rather than conventional steel ropes.

As flat steel belts are of very lightweight because of their carbon fiber core and high-friction coating, and can function without oil/lubricant. Because of mentioned aspects, elevator energy consumption among high-rise buildings can be controlled considerably which is making their adoption more in building

Rise in the infrastructural projects of commercial buildings like offices, shopping complexes will help in driving the growth of traction elevators. Also, with rising demand for energy consumption in high-rise buildings is another factor that will drive the adoption of traction elevators and thus influencing the market growth. In addition to this, favorable government support in construction industry especially the residential sector is projected to grow and which is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the traction elevators market.