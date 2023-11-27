Mancozeb Market Trends Growth Future Demand Analysis and Forecast by 2030

The global “Mancozeb Market” size was valued at US$ 1,148.81 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,569.57 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Mancozeb is a broad-spectrum fungicide used to control a wide range of fungal diseases in various crops, including fruits & vegetables, nuts, and field crops. It is a relatively inexpensive and effective fungicide. The increasing population and urbanization in emerging economies have led to a surge in agriculture and food production. Mancozeb is a widely used fungicide and crop protection chemical that helps safeguard crops from fungal diseases.

As emerging economies aim to enhance their agricultural output to meet the growing food demands of their populations, the demand for mancozeb has risen in tandem. Emerging economies are witnessing a shift toward more intensive and commercialized farming practices. As farmers in these regions adopt modern agricultural techniques, there is a greater reliance on agrochemicals such as mancozeb to ensure the health and quality of crops. This transition to modern farming practices is expected to drive the mancozeb market in emerging countries. In addition, export-driven agriculture in emerging countries focuses on maximizing crop yields to fulfill international orders efficiently. Mancozeb plays a crucial role in this context by protecting crops against fungal pathogens. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), India is the largest producer of ginger and okra among vegetables and ranks second in producing cauliflowers, onions, cabbages, potatoes, and brinjal. Among fruits, the country is the first to produce bananas (26.45%), mangoes (including mangosteens and guavas – 43.80%), and papayas (39.30%).

Mancozeb Market Segmentation:

By Form:

Dry And

Liquid

Mode Of Application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Crop Type:

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turf & Ornamentals

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that Brazil’s agricultural exports, including processed products, have grown by an average of 9.4% annually from 2000 to 2021, accounting for 37% of Brazil’s total exports. Brazil exports major agricultural commodities and food products to 222 countries and territories across the globe and is the world’s third-largest exporter of agricultural products, following the European Union (EU) and the US. This dependence on increased productivity drives the demand for mancozeb as farmers seek to enhance their agricultural output and economic gains.

Consumers are demanding more diversified and nutritious diets owing to rising incomes in emerging economies. This is leading to increased production of high-value crops, such as fruits & vegetables, which are more susceptible to fungal diseases. Many emerging economies have limited access to more expensive fungicides. Mancozeb is a relatively inexpensive fungicide, which makes it an attractive option for farmers in these countries. Thus, all the factors mentioned above are expected to bolster the mancozeb market during the forecast period.

