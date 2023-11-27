Vascular Closure Device Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario and Outlook to 2030

The global “Vascular Closure Device Market” is expected to reach US$ 2,804.55 million in 2030 from US$ 1,620.44 million in 2022. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The key factors driving the market’s growth include increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and burgeoning demand for minimally invasive devices. However, risk of infection related to vascular closure devices hinder the market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Cordis Corp

Transluminal Technologies LLC

Vasorum Ltd

Haemonetics Corp

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co

Cardinal Health Inc

ENDOCOR GmbH & CO KG

Medtronic Plc

Teleflex Inc

Market Opportunities of Vascular Closure Device Market

Emerging countries such as India, China, Argentina, Brazil, UAE, and South Africa are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for vascular closure devices market players due to rising disposable incomes, expanding patient population, increasing R&D activities, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing CVD awareness, and relatively lenient guidelines compared to developed countries. According to the World Economic Forum, as of 2022, Russia, Brazil, China, India, and South Africa collectively accounted for a third of total global health spending. As per the World Bank, health spending in India and China increased by 3.01% and 5.35%, respectively, from 2018 to 2019.

Also, there has been an upsurge in heart failure cases over the past decade in emerging markets, which has resulted in a large number of cardiovascular disease-related deaths. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, hospitals contribute to ~70% of the revenue of the healthcare sector in India. In China, the number of private hospitals reached up to 36,000 in 2022. Moreover, the private hospitals account for ~57% of total number of hospitals in the country. The number of surgical centers and hospitals in developing markets is estimated to grow due to rising healthcare spending and a surge in the target patient population. Therefore, the development of healthcare facilities in developing economies along with a surge in a number of hospitals would propel the awareness and adoption of vascular closure devices in emerging economies. Further, vast competition in developed or matured markets encourages vascular closure device manufacturers to focus on developing markets, which is likely to offer growth opportunities for vascular closure device providers to attain a significant position in the market.

Vascular Closure Device Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Active Approximators

Passive Approximators

External Hemostatic Devices

Access:

Femoral Access

Radial Access

Procedure:

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

Endovascular Surgery

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Vascular Closure Device Market: Segmental Overview

The vascular closure device market, by product type, is segmented into active approximators, passive approximators, and external hemostatic devices. The passive approximators segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022-2030. Passive approximators deploy a plug, sealant, or gel at the arteriotomy site instead of closing it via an active mechanism. Unlike active approximators, passive approximators do not require any additional closure mechanisms, such as sutures or clips, once deployed. Passive approximators typically consist of biodegradable or resorbable components that facilitate the natural clotting process and promote the formation of a stable blood clot at a puncture site.

Based on access, the vascular closure device market has been segmented into femoral access and radial access. The femoral access segment held a larger share of the market in 2022. The radial access segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2022–2030. Femoral access involves accessing blood vessels through the femoral artery in the groin area, while radial access involves accessing blood vessels through a radial artery in the wrist. The radial approach has gained popularity in recent years due to its advantages such as reduced risk of complications, including bleeding and hematoma, compared to femoral access.

