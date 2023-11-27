Wind Energy Market to 2028 – Expert Analysis, Technological Trends, SWOT Analysis

The wind energy market is expected to grow from US$ 156.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Wind energy uses wind turbines to produce electricity using the kinetic energy created by wind in motion. The amount of power that can be harnessed from wind depends on the size of the turbine and the length of its blades. Wind power generation has gained a high level of attention and acceptability across the globe compared to other renewable energy technologies. New developments in technology in designing wind power blades, turbines, shafts, and other components have contributed to significant advances in wind energy penetration and in achieving optimum power from available wind. As per the International Renewable Energy Agency, the global wind installed capacity increased from 731,763 MW in 2020 to 824,874 MW in 2021. Thus, such an exponential rise in the wind installed capacity is expected to drive the wind energy market growth in the coming years.

Get Free Sample Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027594/

Top Listed Players in this Report are: