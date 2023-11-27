Dental Consumables Market could be worth US$ 55,797.40 Million by 2028, Says The Insight Partners

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the Dental Consumables Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period.

Based on product, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental restoration products, orthodontics, periodontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing and polishing products, and others. The dental restoration products segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the orthodontics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising per capita health care expenditure in same-generation people and a growing concern of people about their dental abnormalities and appearance is gradually increasing, both in the developed and the developing countries. These are a few major factors boosting the growth of the dental restoration products segment in the dental consumables market.

The key market drivers for Dental Consumables Market Includes, rising geriatric population across the globe along with significant increase in physically challenged population. Moreover, increased healthcare spending in developed nations is also expected to fuel market growth. Whereas, less awareness of Dental Consumables in low income nations is expected to restrain market growth during forecast period.

The Emerging Players in the Dental Consumables Market includes: ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION; 3M; Straumann AG; Vannini Dental Industry; PLANMECA OY; DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.; HENRY SCHEIN, INC; SpofaDental (Kerr Corporation); Align Technology; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; KURARAY CO., LTD.; Brasseler USA; EDGEENDO; FKG Dentaire SARL; and Ivoclar Vivadent AG are among the leading companies operating in the dental consumables market.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Dental Consumables Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Dental Consumables Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Dental Consumables Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Consumables Market

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a public health crisis and an economic crisis. The pandemic had disrupted lives, exhausted the resources of the hospital system to its capacity, and created an economic slowdown. While there is significant uncertainty about the economic growth prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was negative. According to the American Dental Association, during the COVID?19 pandemic, dental procedures were divided into emergency/urgent and routine/elective procedures. Many cities were closed down due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2, causing treatments and doctor/dentist appointment cancellations.

The dental consumables market is bifurcated into product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into dental restoration products, orthodontics, periodontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing & polishing products, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. By geography, the dental consumables market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period to 2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Dental Consumables market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Dental Consumables market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Dental Consumables market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Dental Consumables market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

