Indian men’s group crushed Germany 5-4 in the bronze decoration match to end a 41-year hang tight for an Olympic award in hockey. The last time India had won a decoration in hockey was at the 1980 Moscow Games where they got the gold. On Thursday, India stopped the award curse, improving of the Germans in an exciting rebound win.

Simranjeet Singh scored a support while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh additionally got their names on the scoresheet for India. Germany had taken an early lead with Timur Oruz scoring in the second moment of the primary quarter.

India men’s hockey group crushed Germany 5-4 to win the bronze decoration at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Simranjeet Singh scored in the seventeenth moment to draw India level at 1-1. Germany, notwithstanding, returned thundering and scored two additional objectives in the subsequent quarter to lead 3-1.

Hardik Singh pulled an objective back for India to make 2-3 while Harmanpreet Singh once more found back of the net to put India on level terms toward the finish of the subsequent quarter.

The second from last quarter end up being the most productive for Manpreet Singh’s side as Rupinder Pal Singh committed no error with his punishment stroke to give India a staggering 4-3 lead.

Things just improved as Simranjeet Singh scored his second objective of the match to give India a 5-3 lead, going into the last quarter.

Germany pushed hard in the last quarter and out of the various punishment corners they got, figured out how to change one over to trail India by one objective.

Indian players, nonetheless, guarded unemotionally and figured out how to keep their one-objective lead unblemished. With only seconds left for the game to end, Germany were granted a punishment corner. PR Sreejesh, however, repulsed the ball away from the objective as Indian players tumbled to the ground in unadulterated delight, at last consummation the huge delay for a hockey award at the Olympics.