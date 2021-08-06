Expert shuttler PV Sindhu got back to India to a warm greeting on Tuesday, two days after she turned into the main Indian lady to win two individual awards at the Olympics, having added to her silver in Rio 2016. Association Minister Kiren Rijiju disclosed to her mentor Park Tae-Sang, a South Korean, “You’ve become a legend in India.”

“Welcome home India’s pride, twofold Olympic medalist. @Pvsindhu1. India’s pleased girl is back from Tokyo with an Olympic decoration. She paid a kindness visit to me. I said thanks to her mentor Mr Park, her folks, SAI and BAI for offering help in making her a hero.. .(sic),” Kiren Rijiju, previous Sports Minister, tweeted. In another tweet, he posted a video where he is heard conversing with PV Sindhu and saying thanks to her mentor.

“Many thanks for the extraordinary help. You have likewise become a saint. Each Indian knows you,” Mr Rijiju reveals to Park Tae-Sang as he messes with the two of them. Indian ladies ruling at the Olympics is a “glad second for everybody”, PV Sindhu said on Tuesday, soon after her return. “It is certainly a pleased second for everybody, I hope everything works out for them all. Certainly, Indian sportswomen are doing well indeed and I additionally trust a lot more decorations come,” she told NDTV.

In the wake of staggering Australia 2-1 on Monday, Indian ladies’ hockey group will today take on Argentina in semi-finals. About seven days prior, Mirabai Chanu opened India’s record by winning a silver. The 21-year-old won the weightlifting award in the 49kg classification. After her agonizing elimination round misfortune to world number one Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu on Sunday beat world number nine He Bing Jiao of China in the bronze play-off.

While addressing NDTV on Monday, her mentor uncovered how he quieted the best on the planet on the badminton court. “In significant minutes when she gets a point and the pressing factor is exceptionally high, the following shot or rally, it’s extremely simple to commit errors,” he said. “So in significant minutes I advise her to quiet down,” he said. PV Sindhu instantly mediated to advise him that he says “aaram se” – the Hindi for ‘relax”.

Executive Narendra Modi will invite the Olympics Contingent as uncommon visitors this Independence Day.