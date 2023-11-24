Clean Energy Market with Trend Shows a Rapid Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects, Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Forecast to 2028

Global Clean Energy Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The clean energy market was valued at US$ 479.62 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,229.74 billion by 2027 The clean energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. In recent decades, industrialization, coupled with the rising population and urbanization, has gained massive traction across the world, especially in Asian countries. With this rapid transformation, energy needs were majorly sufficed by fossil fuels, which, over time, caused havoc to the sustainability of ecology. As the world is experiencing severe consequences of climate change, clean energy sources have started gaining traction across the world. The contemporary major sources of clean energy that can replace fossil fuels are solar, wind, water bodies and ocean, biofuel, geothermal, and wind. At the beginning of the 21st century, the renewable sources of energy were contributing a minimal amount to the entire energy supply of the world; but in recent years, clean energy sources are significantly contributing to the total energy supply of the world.

Top Profiling Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Électricité de France S.A.

General Electric Company

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Siemens AG

Suzlon Energy Limited

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Highlighted key points of this market research report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth.

It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in- depth analysis of market segments.

Clean Energy Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

The Global Clean Energy Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Clean Energy Market with detailed market segmentation by UAV type, battery type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Clean Energy Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Clean Energy Market Insights

Significant Investments in Clean Energy Technologies to power the growth of the clean energy market

Adoption of clean energy technologies is increasing due to rising awareness among individuals and growing demand from several prominent nonprofit government organizations. For instance, according to one of the research findings of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), with the total of US$282.2 billion, the global investments in renewable energy rose by 1% in 2019. Furthermore, the US registered 28% increase in their investments in renewable energy related projects, whereas in Europe, the investments reduced by 7% in 2019. Overall, the global renewable energy and, subsequently the clean energy market, has witnessed a constant growth in investments, especially in the past few years. Several developed economies across the world are increasingly emphasizing on improving their supply infrastructure for clean energy infrastructure and subsequently propelling the growth of the clean energy market.

Type-Based Market Insights

Based on type, the clean energy market is further segmented into hydro and ocean power, solar energy, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and wind energy. To reduce carbon emission, governments and corporates worldwide are heavily investing in clean energy sources. Additionally, regional and national governments are providing subsidies and tax incentives to businesses to use clean energy. Meanwhile, decreasing costs and surging capacities of renewable energy, and growing competitiveness of energy storage technologies drive the growth of the clean energy market.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Clean Energy Market Landscape

5. Clean Energy Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Clean Energy Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Clean Energy Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Deployment

8. Clean Energy Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Enterprise Size

9. Clean Energy Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Clean Energy Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

