PACS and RIS Market Forecast 2020-2028 in North America analysis Growth Potential, Trends, and Competitive analysis

North America PACS and RIS Market was valued at US$ 1,152.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,243.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.The demand PACS and RIS have increased in hospitals due to COVID 19 as the fast and easily accessible patient imaging is crucial in treatment of COVID 19 sufferers. This has resulted in increased demand for picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), which in turn secure growth and sustainability in this market. In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Intelerad’s InteleConnect EV solution for diagnostic imaging review on a range of mobile devices. This approval comes at a critical time for healthcare systems and ensures that radiologists are able to collaborate and leverage resources in more creative ways, even when workstation access is not available. It also is approved for mobile diagnostic image review, and can immediately be used on various iPad and iPhone models, with additional devices on the horizon. All the aforementioned factors are expected to bring positive prospects for PACS and RIS market during this pandemic crisis.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

By Product

Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS)

Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market Analysis and Insights: North America PACS and RIS Market

North America PACS and RIS Market report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the North America PACS and RIS industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption space of North America PACS and RIS . The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to check the most influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

