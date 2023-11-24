Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market Forecast 2020-2028 in North America analysis, Dynamics, Trends, and Competitive Landscape

North America Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market was valued at US$ 129,912.44 thousand in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 129,912.44 thousand by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

In recent years, many minimally invasive or non-invasive devices have been developed to measure cardiac output (CO), which is essential in a medical practice. Cardiac output gives information about tissue perfusion and oxygen delivery as well as can identify patients who are at high risk of mortality or morbidity. According to the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 36 seconds due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in the US. Thus, the growing prevalence of CVD is boosting the adoption of non-invasive cardiac output monitoring devices. Similarly, geriatric populations are susceptible to many chronic diseases. Most of them suffer from multiple diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, and pulmonary diseases and some of them undergo surgeries. Non-invasive cardiac output (CO) monitoring is one of the important modern medical practices used while observing critically ill patients.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market 2020 – 2027 Report Are:

General Electric Company Koninklijke Philips N.V. Abbott DELTEX MEDICAL LiDCO CONMED Corporation ImaCor NIMedical Baxter International Inc.



In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

By Device

Patches

Wristwatches

Probes & Catheters

By Indication

Hypertension

Coronary Diseases

Congenital Problems

Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction

Heart Failure

Arrhythmias

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Emergency Services Centers

Homecare

Others

The North America Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market 2020 – 2027 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation.

