Lab Automation Market 2023 Global Industry Outlook, Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts

The Lab Automation Market report outlines the evolution of Lab Automation Market by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2030. Lab Automation Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Lab Automation Industry through 2023-2030, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users.

Key Players Analysis:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Hudson Robotics

BD

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Siemens Healthineers

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sysmex

Abbott

The report covers key developments in the Lab Automation Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Lab Automation Market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Lab Automation Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Lab Automation Market.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behaviour & the growth of the market as well as industries.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on equipment, the market is segmented as automated workstations, microplate readers, robotic systems, off-the-shelf automated workcells, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS) and others.

On the basis of software, the global lab automation market is segmented into laboratory execution systems (LES), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN) and scientific data management systems (SDMS).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, proteomics solutions, genomics solutions, microbiology solutions and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Lab Automation Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2030 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Lab Automation Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

