Agricultural Colorants Market – Future Scenario, Key Insights, Top Companies 2028

Agricultural colorants are dyes and pigments used to protect crops and the treatment of seeds to enhance agricultural production. Its selection depends on the requirement of color strength, color category, stability, and compatibility with other additives. These are added in manures and fertilizers in order to differentiate and avoid the possibility of error in their application. It helps to separate insecticides from pesticides.

The size of the agricultural colorant market will be marked by a major increase in demand from several applications in the agricultural sector. Strong demand for improved farming techniques to increase production in order to meet the increasing demand for food grains and vegetables is the key driver of increased consumption. The multi-functionality of fertilizer, crop protection, and seed dressing products increases its demand and is expected to improve the agricultural colorant industry. The rise in population has contributed to the growth of urban areas and decreased arable land, which needs additives to increase production. An increase in greenfield investment in emerging areas, in particular Asia-Pacific, improved product demand. Moreover, companies are investing in research and development facilities for the manufacture of bio-based products in order to comply with strict government regulations on additives, which provide a positive outlook for the agricultural colorant market. Thus all these factors are anticipated to increase the demand of the agricultural colorant market.

The “Global Agricultural Colorants Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the agricultural colorants market with detailed market segmentation by type, category, application, and geography. The global agricultural colorants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agricultural colorants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global agricultural colorants market is segmented on the basis of type, category, and application. On the basis of type the global agricultural colorants market is segmented into dyes and pigments. Based on cateogy the global agricultural colorants market is segmented into synthetic/chemical, and non-synthetic/organic. Based on application the global agricultural colorants market is segmented into seed treatment, ponds and lakes, fertilizers, turf and ornaments, and crop protection products.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global agricultural colorants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The agricultural colorants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the agricultural colorants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the agricultural colorants market in these regions.

Aakash Chemicals BASF SE Bayer AG Chromatech Incorporated Clariant Germains Seed Technology Keystone Inc. Organic Dyes and Pigments SABIC Sensient Technologies Corporation

AGRICULTURAL COLORANTS MARKET Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

