Embedded Antenna System Market Focusing on Current Trends Leading with Top Key Players 2028

The “Embedded Antenna System Market” is expected to reach US$ 5,685.63 million by 2028 from US$ 2,858.37 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The embedded antenna system market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Many of the world’s Fortune 500 companies have a prominent presence in the region. The US is the largest economy in the world and has a highly developed and diversified industrial sector. The rising cost of labor, lack of skilled workforce, and emphasis on increasing industrial efficiencies are the factors encouraging the adoption of Industry 4.0 among manufacturers in North America. Thus, a rise in the adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which utilizes connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ultrawideband, and Wi-Fi, is propelling the demand for embedded antenna systems. Connected devices are flourishing in North America due to the positive outlook toward the adoption of modern technologies and the availability of robust communication infrastructure. According to Cisco Systems, Inc., the number of network devices in North America is projected to reach ~5 billion by the end of 2023.

The embedded antenna system market in Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, Russia, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. The region is characterized by large-scale industrialization; high GDP, especially in highly developed economies in Western Europe; improved living standards; and a continuously growing elderly population. Europe is a highly industrialized region with a well-developed industrial sector that contributes significantly to the overall regional economy. This sector houses more than 2 million companies and provides 33 million jobs; however, with the increasing elderly population and limited skilled worker availability, manufacturers in the region are investing significantly in smart manufacturing, thereby boosting the adoption of embedded antenna systems. Further, to support the proliferation of Industry 4.0, the EU has introduced “For a European Industrial Renaissance” program. Under the program, the EU has extended support toward the implementation of digital technologies-including cloud computing, new industrial internet applications, Big Data, smart factories, robotics, and 3D printing-for increasing manufacturing productivity by redefining business models and creating new products and services. Further, the aging population is a noteworthy factor highlighting the need for advanced connected healthcare devices, which is fueling the growth of the embedded antenna system market in Europe.

Embedded Antenna System Market Segmentation:

By Antenna Type:

PCB Trace Antenna

Chip Antenna

Patch Antenna

Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna

By Connectivity:

GNSS/GPS

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

Cellular

mmWave (5G)

LPWAN

RFID

UWB

by End Use:

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

The embedded antenna system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the embedded antenna system market with respect to all the market segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the embedded antenna system market.

Upon the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing units in North America were temporarily shut down to control the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. The embedded antenna system manufacturing across the region experienced notable losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes. Additionally, the embedded antenna systems market experienced low demand for these products due to stringent government regulations and lowered production activities across end-user industries. These factors hampered the market growth in the first two quarters of 2020. However, during the Q3 of 2020, with the normalization of economic activities across North America, supply chain stakeholders resumed their operations, thereby providing resurgence opportunities for embedded antenna system market players.

