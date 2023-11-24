Tobacco Products Market Overview by Top Players Segments Demand and Forecast till 2028

The “Tobacco Products Market” is projected to reach US$ 907,665.43 million by 2028 from US$ 782,022.19 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Tobacco products include cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, e-cigarettes, vapes, snus/snuff, dissolvable tobacco products, among others. The rising number of smokers in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is primarily driving the growth of the tobacco products market. Moreover, manufacturers are developing premium and low-risk products, having reduced health implications than combustibles. These products are expected to gain massive traction among people with the rapidly growing awareness regarding harm caused by smoking.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco plc.

Swedish Match AB

ITC Ltd.

Japan Tobacco International

Imperial Brands

Philip Morris Products S.A.

Vector Group LTD.

Pyxus International, Inc.

China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited

Based on geography, the tobacco products market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market, and the MEA is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Many tobacco companies are increasingly targeting developing economies such as India and Bangladesh to expand their business operations as these markets have strong growth potential. Asia-Pacific is one of the significant producers and consumers of tobacco products globally. Moreover, the laws imposed on tobacco products in countries such as India are lenient compared to the laws in developed countries. These factors are fueling the growth of the tobacco products market across Asia-Pacific.

Tobacco Products Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Cigarettes

Cigar & Cigarillos

Roll-Your-Own

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

The size of the tobacco products market has been derived using primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the tobacco products market.

