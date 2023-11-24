Skincare Products Market Key Manufacturers Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2028

The “Skincare Products Market” was valued at US$ 115,386.46 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 213,363.09 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Skincare is an essential part of personal care. It includes everything, from correction to prevention, in the process of skincare. Makeup with skincare benefits has been prevailing in the market. Further, escalating demand for face creams, sunscreens, and body lotions across the globe is expected to impact the skincare product market growth positively. There is a rising popularity of the daily skincare routines amongst the populace due to social media influencers who promotes their skincare routines. Globally, people are becoming more conscious of their physical appearance and being more concerned about skin disorders and virulence of the skin. A skincare routine helps the skin to stay in good condition. Skin care products are used to address basic skin problems ranging from acne to scars.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

L’Or?al Groupe

Beiersdorf

Shiseido Co.,Ltd.

Himalaya Wellness Company

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

LOTUS HERBALS

VLCC Wellness

AVON PRODUCTS

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Based on region, the skincare products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global skincare products market and is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The changing lifestyle preferences in Asia Pacific are having a significant impact on the skincare products market in Asia Pacific. The growing awareness of skin-nourishing products due to improved access to various brands is likely to drive the skincare market in the coming years. According to the International Trade Administration, in 2019, skincare products accounted for 53% of the Japanese cosmetics market. Moreover, antiaging, brightening, and hydrating products are highly demanded across the region.

Skincare Products Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Creams and Lotions

Cleansers

Serums

By Category:

Organic

Conventional

By End User:

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channel

There are various advancements in the ingredients used to offer skin care products to consumers. Skin is one of the organs that receive the most damage, owing to exposure to external factors such as ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution. Consequently, there has been an increase in the tendency toward engaging in a regular skincare routine, making it an integral part of personal well-being. Thus, the growing trend of skincare routines is boosting the skincare products market growth during the forecast period.

The overall size of the global skincare products market has been derived using primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the skincare products market.

