Meat Snacks Market Size to Hit USD 17,680.68 Million By 2028

The Insight Partners has added Latest Report on Meat Snacks Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Jerky, Meat Sticks, Sausages, and Others), Source (Beef, Chicken, Pork, and Others), Category (Plain and Flavored), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), The meat snacks market size is expected to grow from US$ 12,169.01 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Download Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007053/

In 2021, North America held the largest share of the meat snacks market, whereas Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Poultry meat and pork are widely consumed meats across Asia Pacific. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, pork production in China increased to 35.9% in 2021 from previous year. Moreover, the poultry industry is growing rapidly in China, India, Japan, and other Asia Pacific countries, as the demand for poultry meat is increasing significantly. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the meat snacks market across Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Over the past few years, the demand for convenience food has increased significantly as many consumers have busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules. They are replacing regular meals with convenience food that helps them save cooking time and offers required nutrition. Nowadays, consumers seek functional benefits from all the food products they consume due to increased health and wellness concerns. People are progressively adopting healthier lifestyle owing to rising prevalence of various diseases, including obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases.

Therefore, consumers are altering their dietary habits and gravitating toward low-fat and high-protein diet. They prefer high protein, low-calorie, and flavorful products that satisfy their cravings while also fulfilling their nutritional requirements. Consumers’ snacking habits have also evolved significantly, with many consumers choosing healthy and junk-free products with high protein content. This factor is significantly driving the demand for meat snacks among consumers across the world.

Tyson Foods Inc, Bridgford Foods Corporation, General Mills Inc, Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Premium Brands, Hormel Foods Corporation, Conagra Brands Inc, Link Snacks Inc, Country Archer Provisions, and Organic Valley are a few key players operating in the global meat snacks market. These companies have a diverse geographic presence and offer an extensive product portfolio to cater to different consumer trends emerging in the meat snacks market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sports sun care market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the sports sun care market in these regions.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meat snacks market was growing due to the rising consumption of meat-based convenience food products, especially ready-to-eat products and savory meat snacks, and the high demand for protein-rich products. However, the food & beverages industries faced unprecedented challenges after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The supply chain disruptions created a shortage of raw materials, which increased the prices of beef, chicken, and pork. The implementation of lockdown restrictions and shutdown of manufacturing units led to a production shortfall, which created a demand and supply gap. This factor hampered the profitability of meat manufacturers. The pandemic also triggered changes in the overall dietary preferences of consumers. Many consumers switched to plant-based diets, as plant-based food is perceived to be healthier than conventional meat products. Thus, people’s reluctance toward consuming animal-based foods hindered the total sales of meat snacks, which thereby hampered the growth of the meat snacks market. In 2021, various economies resumed operations as governments announced relaxation in the previously imposed restrictions, which fuelled the global marketplace. Moreover, manufacturers were permitted to operate at full capacity, which helped them overcome the demand and supply gaps, and other repercussions. These factors propelled the meat snacks market growth during the pandemic.

Based on type, the meat snacks market is segmented into jerky, meat sticks, sausages, and others. Based on source, the market is segmented into beef, chicken, pork, and others. In terms of category, the meat snacks market is bifurcated into plain and flavored. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007053/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876