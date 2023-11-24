NFC Chips Market Size, Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

The NFC Chips Market is expected to reach US$ 17,827.0 million by 2028 from US$ 8,714.4 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Automotive, air transport, public transportation, retail, and medical are crucial end users of NFC technology. To get a competitive edge in the present market scenario, stakeholders in the current NFC chip market are actively pursuing collaboration opportunities with other competitors in the market. The emergence of special interest groups (SIGs) has fueled the development of future-proof new creative solutions based on NFC technology.

Further, the growing need for NFC chips for NFC payments is boosting the worldwide NFC chip market in the future the global near-field communication (NFC) tags market is growing due to the rising popularity of smartphones, increasing popularity of wearable technology, and the focus shifts to providing better consumer experiences. However, its limited operational range and security concerns hampered the market’s expansion. On the other hand, rising technological improvements in NFC will create further opportunities for the market.

The List of Companies –

Broadcom Inc. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Identiv, Inc Intel Corporation NXP Semiconductors Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. STMicroelectronics Texas Instruments Incorporated Toshiba Corporation

The overall market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. NFC chips enable phones and laptops to share data with other NFC-equipped devices. Contactless payment systems, like credit cards and e-ticket smartcards, use NFC devices to enable mobile payments to replace or complement these systems, also known as NFC/CTLS (contactless) or CTLS NFC devices.

The global NFC chip market is segmented into type, storage capacity, end-user, and geography. On the basis of type, the NFC chip market is segmented into active and passive. Based on storage capacity, the market is segmented into 64 bytes, 168 bytes, 180 bytes, and 540 bytes. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others.

In September 2011, the NFC Technology was introduced for the first time into smartphones and is now integrated widely into many mobile phones, such as Android or iOS based. Any NFC-enabled smartphone makes use of an NFC controller chip that is connected to an NFC antenna. The US is one of the biggest markets for smartphones. The penetration of smartphones in the US in 2020 was around 81.6% which increased to 82.2% in 2021. Along with smartphones, consumer electronic products, such as televisions, speakers, refrigerators, cameras, and washing machines, use NFC chips to support contactless data transfer.

In 2021, consumer electronics retail sales in the US were around US$ 440 billion. The penetration of smartphones in Mexico in 2020 was around 54.4% which increased to 57.4% in 2021. Canada is one of the best-connected countries with respect to mobile communication. The country had about 33 million mobile subscribers in 2019. NFC chips also find significant use across security checkpoints at various airports. In the US, John F Kennedy International Airport; Orlando International Airport; LaGuardia Airport; and Newark Liberty International Airport are amongst the 10 US airports that are ready for billion-dollar expansions. Thus, increasing penetration of smartphones, growing demand for smart consumer electronics, and rising investment in the aviation sector drive the requirement for respective NFC chips across the North American region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

NFC Chip Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America – PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

Key Market Dynamics

Continued…

