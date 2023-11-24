Refrigerant Market Size 2021 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis, Latest Technology, Share,  Growth, Supply-Demand Scenario and Forecast Research Report 2028

The Refrigerant Market was valued at US$ 16,458.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25,534.6 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Refrigerant is a compound found in either a liquid or gaseous state. It absorbs heat from the environment and can provide refrigeration or air conditioning when combined with other components such as compressors and evaporators in the refrigeration cycle. The features of refrigerant, such as thermal stability, minimal toxicity, non-corrosiveness, and non-combustibility, make it suitable for use in light vehicle air conditioning. Refrigerants are used in refrigeration systems for manufacturing, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and various other industries.

Get Exclusive Sample PDF @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00015231

The List of Companies – Refrigerants Market

The Chemours Company Arkema Honeywell International Inc. Linde plc Air Liquide Dongyue Group SINOCHEM GROUP CO., LTD. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. AGC Inc. Airgas, Inc.

The major factors driving the refrigerant market are the rise in demand for refrigeration systems and the increase in per-capita income in developing economies. The COVID-19 pandemic has further decreased the demand for refrigerants due to the slowdown of major economies across the globe. Furthermore, the growth in the automotive and electronics industries in various countries across the globe is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the refrigerant market during the forecast period. However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and stringent regulations against fluorocarbon refrigerants are expected to hamper the refrigerant market growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global refrigerant market has been segmented into HCFC, HFC, HFO, isobutane, propane, ammonia, carbon dioxide, and others. The HFC segment held the largest share in the global refrigerant market in 2020. The most commonly used HFC refrigerants are R-404A, R-410A, R-32, R-134a, and R-407C. HFCs are refrigerants that are highly preferred in domestic refrigeration and automotive air conditioning systems.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global refrigerant market. The major factor driving the refrigerant market in the Asia Pacific region is the high demand for refrigerants from manufacturing, food & beverages, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Strong electronics and food & beverages industries in countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India create a strong demand for refrigerants used in refrigerator and air conditioner manufacturing. The fast economic growth, coupled with an increase in purchasing power, especially in developing economies, has led to a surge in the consumption of chillers and mobile air conditioning (MAC). The growing automotive industry creates a massive demand for air conditioning systems in the Asia Pacific, further contributing to the refrigerant market growth in the region.

Buy this research report at @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00015231

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Research Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.2.1 by Type

1.2.2 by Application

1.2.3 by Geography

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:

Graphene Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Competitive Rivalry

4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 List of Manufacturers

4.3.3 List of Distributors

4.3.4 List of End Users

4.4 Expert Opinion

Dynamics

Continued…

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com