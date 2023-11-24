Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market Shows Expected Growth from 2020-2028 With Upcoming Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers

The global Stick & Sachet Packing Machine Market was valued at US$ 6,819.38 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 10,978.92 million by 2028. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The demand for packaging in the logistics and transportation sectors has increased due to the need to wrap and bundle goods and commodities. This trend is expected to continue, further boosting the growth of the stick and sachet packing machine market. The rise of e-commerce has also contributed to the growth of the global market. Apart from convenience, sustainability, transparency, food safety, and food waste reduction are critical factors that influence the flexible packaging choice for meat, poultry, and seafood in the food industry. Consequently, companies are shifting towards recyclable and recycled-content flexible packaging solutions. For instance, formable paper is gaining popularity as it offers excellent barrier qualities, reducing plastic use by up to 80%. This trend is driving the growth of the global stick & sachet packing machine market.

Key Players:

ARANOW Packaging Machinery, S.L Ingeniera de Envasado Vertical S.L. IMA-Ilapak Krber AG Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC MESPACK, S.L OMAG S.r.l SmartPac Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH Syntegon Technology GmbH

The global stick & sachet packing machine market is analyzed on the basis of type, end user, product type, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into stick pack packing machines and sachet packing machines. By end user, the market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemicals, cosmetics, and others. By product type, the market is bifurcated into powder and granule, liquid products, and others. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC led the global stick and sachet packing machine market. While Europe acquired the second largest share followed by APAC in the global stick & sachet packing machine market.

Based on type, the global stick & sachet packing machine market has been bifurcated into stick pack packing machines and sachet packing machines. In 2020, the stick pack packing machine segment led the market with 59.0% and was valued at US$ 4,026.08 million. Based on product type, the market was led by powder and granule with 55.3% in 2020. By end user, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and others.

Sachets are small, sealed packets made from a combination of materials such as aluminum, paper, cellulose, plastic, or fabric. These packets can contain various products such as tea, coffee, detergents, shampoo, mouth fresheners, ketchup, spices, cream, lubricant, oil, sugar, and sauces in liquid, powder, or capsule form. Industries such as cosmetics, personal care, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals use sachet packaging as a means of distribution.

One of the main advantages of sachet packaging is its cost-effectiveness compared to larger packets, as well as its ability to take up less storage space, resulting in lower shipping costs. Sachet packing vendors primarily target low-income groups who are price-sensitive and prefer less expensive options.

The stick and sachet packing machine market serves industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and cosmetics. Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific (APAC) are the key regions driving the growth of the packaging industry, and they are also expected to lead the growth of the global stick and sachet packaging machine market.

The global stick and sachet packing machine market has been analyzed using both primary and secondary sources of information. The research process involved extensive secondary research in obtaining qualitative and quantitative data from internal and external sources. This was followed by primary interviews with industry experts, including V.P.s, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as research analysts and key opinion leaders.

Packaging has become an important and cost-effective option worldwide due to the growth in end-user verticals, increased demand for consumer-friendly packaging, and the need for complete product protection. The Middle East and Africa are experiencing a rise in demand for pharmaceuticals, with countries such as the UAE, Turkey, and Egypt showing significant economic potential. The manufacturing and handling of pharmaceuticals in these countries require special packaging and handling considerations. As a result, pharmaceutical manufacturers are passing on rising packaging costs to packaging businesses, which has become a major driver of the global stick and sachet packing machine market.

Digital printing is transforming every aspect of packaging and its impact is not expected to slow down. Compared to traditional mechanical processes like typesetting, digital printing offers packagers more options for personalization and customization. While many packaging companies have already shifted towards digital packaging in the last decade, it takes time for factories to completely retool. Companies that have not invested in digital printing may not survive beyond 2022. The growth of the global stick and sachet packing machine market is being driven by the ease of customization enabled by digital printing.

In response to sustainability and environmental concerns, there is an increasing demand for lightweight and thin-walled packaging that requires less material. In order to meet this demand, equipment manufacturers are developing machines with greater functionality that can handle fragile and thinner packing materials while increasing production speed. Automation in packaging equipment offers several benefits, including improved operability, flexibility, and higher throughput rates, all of which contribute to the growth of the global stick and sachet packing machine market.

