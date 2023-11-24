Driving Training Simulator Market is anticipated to record a valuation In 2028, a recent study by Premium Market Insights

The Driving Training Simulator Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,950.00 million in 2021 to US$ 2,646.73 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2028.

The driving training simulator market is anticipated to witness growth due to the increasing demand for simulation training of autonomous vehicles and the rising use of simulators in police and emergency vehicles. Some countries have also made driving simulators compulsory in driving schools, which is expected to boost market growth. The driving simulators aid learners in adapting to road situations and developing safe driving habits. For instance, Singapore made it mandatory for learners to complete driving simulator training modules in December 2019. Therefore, the growing significance of driving simulators in driving schools is expected to drive regional market growth.

The List of Companies –

Autosim AS Bosch Rexroth AG Cruden B. V. Dallara ECA GROUP IPG Automotive GmbH Moog Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Tecknotrove VI-grade GmbH

Key Findings of Driving Training Simulator Market Study

The driving training simulator market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. APAC currently holds the largest market share and is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The region comprises some of the world’s fastest-growing and leading economies, including developed nations like Japan and Australia, as well as emerging economies like India, China, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The growth of the driving training simulator market in the region is fueled by an increase in the number of driving training centers, especially in developing countries.

The driving training simulator market in North America is divided into three key regions: the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market’s growth in the region can be linked to the growing adoption of electric vehicles and the increasing trend of autonomous vehicles. Europe’s driving training simulator market is segmented into France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Europe is experiencing a surge in sports racing events, and the driving training simulator market, along with the automotive industry, is showing a positive outlook.

The driving training simulator market in the Middle East & Africa region is divided into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA. While Middle Eastern countries are known for being highly advanced economies, African countries are still developing. The South American driving training simulator market, on the other hand, is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America. However, the region is currently grappling with economic and political instability, adversely affecting its economic growth.

The demand for driving simulators is increasing in Europe due to their use in vehicle testing and training novice drivers. Leading players in the automotive industry are investing in developing driving simulators to cater to this demand. For instance, Honda R&D Europe invested in R&D to develop driving simulator technology in 2019. This new technology, DiM250 (Driver-in-Motion), is based on architecture and installed at Honda R&D Europe’s technical center in Offenbach, Germany. The DiM250 system is designed by simulator software developer VI-grade GmbH and is manufactured and engineered by automatic controls specialist Saginomiya. Additionally, in 2022, VI-grade and Stackpole Engineering Services announced their strategic partnership to advance research and development efforts in tire testing, modeling, and simulation application. These initiatives are driving market growth in Europe.

The Europe driving training simulator market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Every year, various car-racing sports, such as Formula 1, Nascar, and IndyCar, are hosted in European countries. These events are expected to attract progress and innovations in the driving training simulator market.

Apart from the increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles, the self-driving vehicle market in China is also growing rapidly. Several companies such as Pony.ai, Baidu, DeepRoute, and AutoX have been testing autonomous vehicles on the roads of Shenzhen. This trend towards autonomous vehicles is expected to have a positive impact on the driving training simulator market. Additionally, government initiatives and advancements in the automotive industry are anticipated to be crucial factors in the growth of the market. For instance, the Australian government has allocated approximately US$17 million to the Keys2Drive program over the next five years, which incorporates simulators into its training program.

COVID-19 Impact on Driving Training Simulator Market Size

The market growth of driving training simulators in Europe was impeded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production facilities of major automobile companies such as Mercedes, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Renault were shut down, hindering market growth. Despite these companies adopting driving simulators for vehicle testing and safety measures, the pandemic delayed or stopped several driving training simulation activities. Furthermore, driving schools providing simulation solutions were closed due to lockdown restrictions. The market was further affected as major sports events like Formula 1, and Nascar was canceled during the pandemic.

The uncertain economic situation has led to a decrease in consumer demand for new cars, resulting in reduced willingness to make significant purchases, and ultimately impacting driving training centers in the US and Canada. Consequently, the market for driving training simulators for passenger vehicles has witnessed a decline. Nevertheless, there has been a recent surge in the demand for driving simulators from 2021 onwards. Drivers participating in sports events require simulation training and practice to gain a virtual environment experience.

