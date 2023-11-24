Workwear Market Trend And Opportunities By Forecast 2028  

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Workwear Market is projected to reach US$ 45,743.96 million by 2028 from US$ 32,078.76 million in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Get PDF Sample at @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073572/

Workwear are personal protective equipment such as cloths, helmet, gowns, glasses and others which are used by workers to ensure safety while working. Good workwear helps to increase the productivity as workers feels safe and work more efficiently. Moreover, some industrial jobs demand for certain clothing and equipment for employees so as to make them feel safe and secure while performing critical industrial task. Over the past few years, some of the factors such as trending work attires, rising industrial safety concerns form radiation, heat, chemicals, and others depending on industry has surged the demand for workwear.

Based on end use, the workwear market is segmented into construction, oil & gas, chemicals, healthcare, and others. The construction segment accounted for the largest share of the workwear market in 2020. However, the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is one of the prominent end users of workwear.

According to the 2021 report of the WHO, approximately 27 million men and women comprise the global nursing and midwifery workforce. There is a global shortage of workforce in the healthcare industry. Many healthcare centers are offering job opportunities. Hence, the rising need for a workforce in the healthcare sector, followed by extensive recruitment, is projected to fuel the demand for workwear. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, government regulatory bodies, such as World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN High Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth (UHC), are focusing on investing in education and job creation in the healthcare sector to achieve improved health outcomes, global health security, and inclusive economic growth. Hence, the rising investment in healthcare workforces is driving the workwear market worldwide.

Inquiry Before Buying At: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00073572/

Based on region, the workwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). In 2020, North America held the largest share of the workwear market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising cases of occupational injuries, an increase in the number of surgeries and occupational deaths, high demand for safety apparel, growing expenditure on work safety by end users, such as oil & gas, food, automotive, and the presence of major market players are some of the prominent factors propelling the workwear market growth in North America.

In addition, stringent government regulations in the region regarding the safety of working professionals in factories and on sites, coupled with penalties for non-compliance with the standards, augmented the adoption of workwear. The rise in demand for industrial workwear, mainly from oil & gas, chemical, construction, healthcare, and other industries, is fueling the market growth in the region. Workers across these industries are exposed to various risks owing to the nature of the job or task. Therefore, these industries require functional and high-performance workwear, which endure such extremities at the workplace.

The key players operating in the workwear market include Carhartt, Inc.; Aramark; Alisco Group; Alexandra; 3M; A. LAFONT SAS; Fristads Kansas Group; Hultafors Group; and Lakeland Industries, Inc. These companies are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.

The overall workwear market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the workwear market.

Order a copy of Workwear Market research study at- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073572/

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: sales@premiummarketinsights.com