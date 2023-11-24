Silicon Epi Wafer Market Trend And Opportunities By Forecast 2028  

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Silicon EPI Wafer Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3,008.57 million in 2022 to US$ 4,997.32 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a semiconductor with a wide bandgap that enables devices to function at higher temperatures and voltages compared to those based on silicon. GaN also has a greater dielectric breakdown, which makes it possible to create smaller devices with lower resistance and capacitance. Power and radio frequency (RF) devices utilize epitaxial GaN wafers that are characterized by high efficiency and power output. These wafers are used in a range of applications, including defense radars, power converters for electric cars, 5G base stations, and quick chargers for IT devices. IVWorks, a South Korean company, employs deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) epitaxy technology to manufacture gallium nitride (GaN) epitaxial wafers. These wafers are a crucial component of DC power devices and 5G communication devices, and the company’s innovative approach has attracted a US$ 6.7 million Series B investment.

Due to its high electron mobility, current density, and breakdown voltage, GaN is a semiconductor material that enables the creation of high-efficiency, high-output power devices that operate at high frequencies. GaN is superior to Si, SiC, and GaAs materials in terms of size, speed, efficiency, and power output. Unlike Si or SiC, GaN has not been adequately developed using free-standing wafer technology, and its epitaxial growth requires a heterogeneous substrate. Although Si can accommodate wafers with large diameters at an affordable cost, managing stress and defect density is challenging due to the significant lattice mismatch and thermal expansion coefficient difference from GaN. The continuous evolution of AI-based GaN wafer technology presents an attractive opportunity for the growth of the silicon EPI wafer market.

COVID-19 Impact on Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size

Europe serves as a significant manufacturing hub for numerous major automobile manufacturers, and modern cars rely on small microchips to operate various crucial systems. The automotive industry heavily relies on semiconductor technology, including artificial intelligence-based techniques, which had an adverse impact on the growth of the silicon EPI market. The semiconductor vendors and manufacturers faced a severe scarcity of microchips due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the pandemic led to a significant increase in demand for consumer electronics such as computers, mobile phones, and other devices, which outstripped the supply and resulted in a severe shortage of semiconductors.

Furthermore, national constraints and the lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in the microchip manufacturing facilities in the European region continue to impair supply chains. Thus, the increasing number of based devices in the region and the growing adoption of consumer electronics products due to the work-from-home model contribute towards the growth of silicon EPI wafer market.

The study of the silicon EPI wafer market includes Asia Pacific, which is divided into India, China, Japan, Australia, and the rest of the region. The majority of the world’s prominent chip design companies rely on manufacturers in this area, with South Korea and Taiwan being dominant players. TSMC and Samsung, the two largest semiconductor manufacturers, control over 70% of the total manufacturing market and have become exclusive providers of chips based on cutting-edge technologies. Due to the capital-intensive nature of semiconductor manufacturing and research, it requires substantial investments. More than half of the world’s semiconductor chips are manufactured in Taiwan. Taiwan is continuously improving its processes to maintain its dominance in the future, with the most advanced 3 nm technology set to be launched in the second half of 2022. The United States is Taiwan’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for 13.2% of overall commerce and receiving nearly one-third of Taiwan’s information and communications technology (ICT) exports. Taiwanese foundry players, such as TSMC, are crucial suppliers to many American businesses, and without them, many American chipmakers’ business models would be difficult to maintain. Taiwan has a significant stake in the silicon EPI wafer market since the semiconductor industry uses silicon wafers as raw materials, and Taiwan is a key manufacturer of these wafers.

Furthermore, in China, most investments were in numerous renewable energy projects due to expected reductions in subsidies, while solar was the favored option in Japan and India. Asia Pacific has been one of the most popular destinations for new projects, and Western European countries support most of the investment initiatives. Thus, the development of the renewable energy industry is contributing towards silicon EPI wafer market growth.

The companies profiled in the silicon EPI wafer market study are Applied Materials, Inc.; II-VI Incorporated; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; SUMCO Corporation; Wafer World Inc.; Siltronic AG; Nichia Corporation; Global Wafers Japan Co., Ltd.; EpiGaN nv (Soitec Belgium N.V.); and SK Siltron Co., Ltd. The market players in the silicon EPI wafer market are following both organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain the competitive edge. For instance, in September 2021, Applied Materials launched two products that will enable global leading silicon carbide chipmakers to transition from 150mm to 200 mm wafer production. Such initiatives by the key players will contribute to the silicon EPI wafer market growth during the forecast period.

The analysis of the silicon EPI wafer market is based on a combination of primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using both internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The secondary research provides an overview and forecast of the market size across all segments. To validate the data and gain more analytical insights, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators, including VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the silicon EPI wafer market.

