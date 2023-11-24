Human Papillomavirus (Hpv) Vaccine Market Trend And Opportunities By Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market was valued at US$ 4,273.84 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5,730.50 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is mainly attributed to factors such as increase in prevalence of HPV associated diseases and rise in initiatives taken by global health organizations. However, the high cost of HPV vaccines hinders the overall market growth.

Healthcare organizations have developed and adopted several strategies to prevent and eliminate HPV infections. The World Health Assembly, in August 2020, adopted the global strategy for cervical cancer elimination. As per the strategy, to eliminate cervical cancer, all countries across the world must reach and maintain an incidence rate of below four per 100,000 women. To reduce the incidence rate of cervical cancer, countries should focus on vaccination, screening, and treatment of cervical cancer.

Further, in 2014, the American Cancer Society and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established the National HPV Vaccination Roundtable dedicated to reducing the incidence of and mortality from HPV-associated cancer in the US alone. Additionally, the American Cancer Society’s Mission: HPV Cancer Free is a public health initiative that aims at eliminating vaccine-preventable HPV cancers as a public health problem, starting with cervical cancer. Its goal is to reach an annual vaccination rate of 80% of 13-year-olds in the US by 2026.

In 2016, Gavi Board initiated an HPV vaccine program. That allows countries in their first year of the program to scale up and vaccinate girls between the age of 9 and 14 years. Through this new strategy, Gavi aimed to protect about 40 million girls from cervical cancer by 2020, preventing an estimated 900,000 deaths. 27 countries accepted the Gavi support and introduced the HPV vaccine in their national immunization program. Countries with the highest burden of cervical cancer globally, such as Malawi, the United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, initiated the Gavi HPV vaccine program. All these initiatives are aiding the global HPV vaccines market substantially.

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have longer-term consequences on the HPV vaccine business. Many primary care clinics in the US have continued to operate at a reduced capacity to abide by social distancing measures and adopt stringent cleaning protocols. A reduction in in-person office visits limits opportunities for providers of vaccine to discuss and deliver vaccines. Barriers in transportation are likely to harm HPV vaccination; pharma and biotech companies traditionally find it difficult to market vaccines among the masses because of resistance received from parents and the absence of widespread awareness about school entry requirements that support other adolescent vaccines. The available evidence indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically disrupted the delivery of HPV vaccines in 2020 and 2021. Early reports by CDC, suggest that ordering and billing dropped by >70% in March 2020. Furthermore, a 25-50% decrease in HPV vaccine orders continued in June 2020, in contrast to other early childhood-vaccine orders that resurged to near pre-pandemic levels. Although the revival of the HPV vaccine market is in progress, available data suggest that a short-term decline in HPV vaccination coverage will be substantial, and the demand for HPV vaccines will grow across North America in long term.

The COVID-19 pandemic placed health systems in Europe under unprecedented strain and disrupted the routine vaccination programs, which underscored the importance of resilient and sustainable immunization. The global crisis also hampered the HPV vaccination programs. Students in Europe were unable to attend school, uncertainties associated with the pandemic and subsequently affected operations in the education sector have led to delays in the administration of certain school-based vaccines. In Greece, the Hellenic Pediatric Society reported a 45 % fall in the number of pupils from the age group of 11-16 who received HPV vaccine doses in 2020. This urges the maintenance of routine immunization and recovery of coverage rates. The ambitious Beating Cancer Plan of Europe set a goal to vaccinate at least 90% of girls and significantly more boys by 2030 in school with HPV vaccine. With the subsequent decrease in COVID-19 cases in Europe, the HPV vaccination rate increased after June 2021 as summer and spring are the major seasons where people are affected by HPV.

The COVID-19 pandemic had significantly impacted the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programs have been severely impacted by the pandemic. Owing to the pandemic, 872 million students worldwide are unable to attend school due to the subsequent school closures, which have delayed delivery and administration of certain school-based vaccinations.

Based on type, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into 9-valent HPV vaccine, quadrivalent HPV vaccine, and bivalent HPV vaccine. In 2022, the quadrivalent HPV vaccine segment holds the largest market share. However, the market for the 9-valent HPV vaccine segment is expected to witness rapid growth during 2022-2028. With HPV vaccination showing positive outcomes, the new 9-valent HPV vaccine was developed to increase protection against 5 more strains (i.e., HPV types 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58). The 9-valent HPV vaccine offers more protection against HPV than the quadrivalent HPV vaccine and is considered as a safer option.

Based on dosage, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into 2 dose and 3 dose. In 2022, the 2 dose segment accounts for a larger market share. However the 3-dose segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The global human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market, based on age, is segmented into 9 to 14 years and 15 to 45 years. The 9 to 14 years segment holds a larger share of the market in 2022, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into HPV-attributable cancers and genital warts. The HPV-attributable cancers segment holds a larger share of the market in 2022, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into doctors office, community health clinics, school-based health centers, health departments, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, and the school based health centers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Cancer Society and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation’s (ACCF) are a few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report of the global human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market.

