Transport Media Market Trend And Opportunities By Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Transport Media Market is expected to grow from US$ 3,030.21 million in 2022 to US$ 4,014.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the transport media market growth. The market growth is attributed to increased research studies and a rise in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, issues with viral transport media and supply chain limit the market growth.

Transport media are buffer solutions containing nutrients such as carbohydrates and peptones and is designed to transport microorganisms while preserving the viability of the microbe. Transport media are designed to prevent any growth of the microbial sample. A transport media is of three major types-viral transport media, universal transport media, and molecular transport media-with VTM being the most prominently used media.

The demand for transport media increased with the rise in COVID-19 testing. For tests to be accurate and reliable, the quality of the specimen and the transporting and storing conditions of the specimen before being processed are crucial. For this, the use of a viral transport medium became common, and its demand increased exponentially. The most commonly used viral transport media were the screw cap plastic tube containing buffered proteins and antibiotics to prevent the growth of contaminants, such as bacteria and fungi. Many companies started mass production of a viral transport medium for the transportation of nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab specimens to diagnostic laboratories for confirmation. Further, many universities and research organizations supported the production process by reducing research projects to prevent workplace outbreaks. They shifted their operations to custom production of viral transport medium to produce COVID-19 test kits. For instance, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center collaborated with its related laboratories and students to produced 254,791 viral transport media testing tubes for prompt distribution throughout Ohio.

With the expectation of further waves of the COVID-19 pandemic on regional levels, robust and large-scale COVID-19 testing is necessary to prevent adverse impacts, such as loss of life. This is expected to drive the market for transport media, especially viral transport media, in the coming years. Furthermore, apart from SARS-CoV-2, various other infectious disease outbreaks are becoming common, which require rapid testing and research work that is also expected to aid the growth of transport media market.

Based on product, the transport media market is segmented into viral transport media, universal transport media, molecular transport media, and others. In 2022, the viral transport media segment held the largest share of the market. However, the molecular transport media segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Based on application, the transport media market is bifurcated into diagnosis and preclinical testing. The diagnosis segment held a larger market share in 2022. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the transport media market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, microbiology laboratories, diagnostics laboratories, and others. However, the diagnostics laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Transport Media Market

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for swabs and viral transport media. Due to significant government involvement, manufacturers have focused on expanding their manufacturing capacity to boost sudden and unprecedented demand to perform a comprehensive census of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. For instance, in September 2020, Teknova, a leading manufacturer of cell culture media and supplements, protein purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents, rapidly expanded its production of virus transport media (VTM) and saline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All Teknova VTMs were manufactured and validated according to the CDC process, and VTM and saline were manufactured under GMP conditions in compliance with ISO 13485 standards and quality system regulations under 21 CFR Part 820. Further, as vaccine development progresses rapidly, swabs and virus delivery media gained significant demand from academic and research applications.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted supplies of viral transport media (VTM) due to widespread demand for SARS-CoV-2 reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) testing. In response to this ongoing shortage, market players operating in the region began the production of VTM in-house to support diagnostic testing in the hospital network.

Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by several transport media companies. The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals. Further, inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships. These growth strategies allow the transport media market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, thereby contributing to the overall market growth. Further, acquisition and partnership strategies help the market players strengthen their customer base and expand their product portfolios. A few of the significant developments by key players in the transport media market are listed below.

– For instance, in March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched a new viral inactivation medium with a swab for use in in-vitro diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2, which is available in Europe. The InhibiSure medium inactivates SARS-CoV-2 and stabilizes viral RNA at ambient temperatures for transportation and use in testing.

– In March 2022, EKF Diagnostics partnered with ABEC, Inc (“ABEC”), a leading global provider of engineered solutions and services for biotech manufacturing. According to the agreement, EKF Diagnostics is provided with an Indiana facility with customized, large-scale bioprocess equipment that will include a 14,500L total volume stainless steel fermenter and an 8,000L media preparation system. The agreement has significantly enhanced EKF’s production capacity of enzymes used in various diagnostic and Life Science applications. It is a positive progression of the Group’s strategy of investment to drive organic growth through the expansion of EKF Life Science’s fermentation capabilities.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the transport media market are the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

