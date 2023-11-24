Cam Locks Market Trend And Opportunities By Forecast 2028  

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Cam Locks Market is expected to reach US$ 3,390.8 million by 2028 from US$ 2,319.1 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The cam locks market is classified into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America, being a leading market, has a thriving construction sector that plays a vital role in building and maintaining cities, towns, and communities’ infrastructure. The past decade has witnessed impressive growth in infrastructure and construction, with approximately 50 high-rise buildings being constructed in major cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. This growth is expected to propel the cam locks market in the region.

Europe’s cam locks market is highly diverse, consisting of over 40 countries. The market has witnessed growth in a few economically strong countries like Germany, Italy, the UK, and Spain. The residential and commercial construction sectors in the region have experienced rapid growth over the last decade. In 2021, there has been a strong resurgence in new residential construction activities that were disrupted in 2020. This is expected to drive the growth of the cam locks market in Europe during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the growing construction sector, particularly in China and India, is driving economic growth despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic. In 2021, there was a significant increase in demand for residential construction, and infrastructure construction received significant investments, resulting in the expansion of regional construction companies. The construction of single-family housing and multifamily housing units also presents substantial growth opportunities for the cam locks market in the region.

On the other hand, North America, particularly the United States, faced a surge in COVID-19 cases, which resulted in several small and medium-sized enterprise owners limiting their workforce, while others had to lay off nonessential employees due to restricted business operations. Manufacturing plants operated with minimum staff or had to temporarily halt operations during late Q1 and the entire Q2 of 2019, causing disruptions in the supply chain of components and parts. These issues have hindered the growth of the cam locks market in North American countries.

The cam locks market in North America faced challenges due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the semiconductor and hospitality industries. The supply chain and demand for cam locks were affected as manufacturers faced delays in shipping, and there was a decline in demand from the hospitality sector. As a result, the revenue generated by the cam locks market decreased. Moreover, the construction and renovation of hotels experienced a significant decline in the US, Canada, and Mexico in 2020, indicating weak demand for advanced locking systems like cam locks.

The global cam locks market is segmented based on type, application, and handle type. Based on type, the market is segmented into regular and electronic. In terms of application, the cam locks market is segmented into metal furniture, wooden furniture, mailboxes, automotive accessories, lockers, windows and doors, and others. Based on handle type, the market is segmented into T-handle, swing handle, L-handle, and bail handle.

Cam locks are a type of hardware that are commonly used to secure furniture such as cabinets and drawers. These locks are designed with a cam that fits into the lock strike when in one position but can be easily released from the strike when moved to another position. Cam locks are known for being simple, cost-effective, and easy to install, and are often associated with filing cabinets and desks. However, they are also used in a wide range of other applications, such as electrical panels, trophy cases, display units, mechanical access panels, older windows, and even some school lockers.

Cam locks come in different types and are designed to meet diverse application requirements. For large and sturdy furniture or high-security needs, there are robust cam locks that offer maximum security. Conversely, mini cam locks are ideal for use in confined spaces, like small panels. Steel or brass finishes are commonly used for indoor applications, while galvanized or stainless steel is preferred for outdoor applications, as they are weather-resistant. Flat keys or tubular keys that require pressing or hanging may be used to operate the locks, while combination systems allow easy access without using a key, which is useful for filing cabinets or school lockers. Cam locks are also utilized for a range of other applications, including automotive accessories, asset management systems, bicycle locks, enclosures, windows, and doors. These locks are ideal for different automotive applications, like campers and RVs, fuel filling caps, trailer hitch locks, and roof racks. For mailbox applications, water-resistant locks with advanced secure locking mechanisms are essential to prevent mail theft. Moreover, cam locks are commonly used in industrial enclosures that protect mechanical or electrical equipment. Therefore, the broad range of applications of cam locks offers lucrative opportunities for the cam locks market in the future.

The key players operating in the global cam locks market include Assa Abloy Group; Southco, Inc.; Dirak, Inc.; Emka, Inc.; Industrials; Camlock Systems Ltd.; and JK Lock Co., Ltd.

The cam locks market size has been determined through a comprehensive research process that involves both primary and secondary sources. The initial step in the research process involved extensive secondary research to gather both qualitative and quantitative information related to the market from various internal and external sources. This process was aimed at providing an overview and forecast of the cam locks market with regards to all the segments within the region. Additionally, several primary interviews were conducted with industry experts including VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers. External consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders who specialize in the cam locks market were also involved in the process. The aim of the primary interviews was to validate the gathered data and obtain further analytical insights into the cam locks market.

