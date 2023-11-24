Visible And Uv Laser Diode Market Trend And Opportunities By Forecast 2028  

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Visible And UV Laser Diode Market is projected to reach US$ 4,497.40 million by 2028 from US$ 3,127.50 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific visible and UV laser diode market has been categorized by country, including Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In terms of revenue, China emerged as the dominant player in the Asia Pacific visible and UV laser diode market in 2020. This is mainly attributed to China’s rapid economic growth, extensive industrialization, and substantial manufacturing capacity.

The visible and UV laser diodes is divided into segments based on factors such as doping material, mode, application, and geography. The doping material segment includes AlGaInP, GaN, and InGaN. The mode segment is divided into single mode and multi-mode categories. The application segment consists of industrial, defense, scientific and medical, and other sectors. Geographically, the market for visible and UV laser diodes is primarily categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Recently, multi-mode diode lasers have gained popularity compared to traditional single-mode lasers. This is mainly due to their higher power output and broad beam diffraction, which allows for emission of light over a wider area, making them suitable for medical, industrial, and illumination applications. Multi-mode laser diodes are particularly useful for applications that require higher power. They are available in both free-space and fiber-coupled packages, with output powers ranging from 100 mW to 10 W per emitter depending on the wavelength. These diodes find application in fiber laser pumping, laser cladding, surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), and machine vision, among others. The increasing availability of multi-mode laser diodes for various applications has contributed to their growing demand, thereby driving the growth of the global visible and UV laser diode market.

The use of visible and UV laser diodes for medical purposes has increased, particularly for treating skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and fine lines. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most commonly occurring skin disease in the US, affecting around 50 million Americans annually. Other prevalent skin conditions in the region include atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and rosacea, with approximately 7.5 million and 16 million Americans are affected by psoriasis and rosacea each year. Dermatologists have increasingly adopted UV laser diodes as an effective treatment option to alleviate the redness associated with these skin conditions. The growing prevalence of such skin diseases in North America is thus driving the expansion of the visible and UV laser diode market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on MEA Visible and UV Laser Diode Market

During the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries such as Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) were significantly affected. However, as the region moves towards recovery from the pandemic, it is anticipated that the supply and demand for goods and services will stabilize by 2022.

The MEA region is experiencing growth in the visible and UV laser diode market, partly due to government initiatives that are attracting international businesses. Within the medical sector, there is a growing demand for laser treatment to address various skin conditions, including psoriasis, acne, and hair removal. Although topical and oral drugs like antibacterial, antimicrobials, and retinoids are currently used to treat acne, they can have negative side effects and require a significant amount of time to work effectively. Consequently, researchers have been exploring alternative treatment options for acne in recent years.

The global visible and UV laser diode market is primarily being propelled by the increased adoption of these diodes in medical applications across developed and developing countries. In addition to medical applications, visible and UV laser diodes are also used as control weapons by police forces, including tasers, batons, and pepper spray. Military and police forces in several countries are increasingly using visible and UV laser diodes in their operations, which could lead to medical consequences for military health service officials. While LEDs are simpler than laser diodes and have several advantages, such as their semiconductor origins and versatility, they are also more widely recognized and can handle a broader range of applications. Consequently, LEDs are being preferred over laser diodes, which is restraining the growth of the global visible and UV laser diode market.

OSRAM International GmbH, OSI LaserDiode, TRUMPF, Nichia Corporation, and Newport Corporation hold a significant percentage of the visible and UV laser diode market share.

The visible and UV laser diode market size has been determined using both primary and secondary sources. The research process began with extensive secondary research to collect qualitative and quantitative information from internal and external sources related to the visible and UV laser diode market size. This process also provided an overview and market forecast of the visible and UV laser diode market size for all market segments. To validate the data and gain further analytical insights into the topic, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers. External consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the visible and UV laser diode market, were also included in the research process.

