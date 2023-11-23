Outdoor LED Lighting Market Analysis Includes Capacity Utilization Rate By 2030

The outdoor LED lighting market has experienced substantial growth over the past few years due to its long functional life, energy efficiency, and superior brightness. With technological advancements, the price points of these bulbs have also come down. The lighting of outdoor areas, including streets, roadways, parking lots, and pedestrian areas, was dominated by metal halide (MH) and high-pressure sodium (HPS) sources. These relatively energy-efficient light sources have been in use for many years and have well-understood performance characteristics. Advances in LED technology have resulted in the replacement of HPS and MH lights with LED lights for outdoor area lighting, with numerous advantages over MH and HPS sources.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003370/

Global Outdoor LED Lighting Industry: Regional Analysis-

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Outdoor LED Lighting Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Snapshot from Competitive Landscape-

Some Top Company Profiles operating in the Outdoor LED Lighting Industry–

1. Cooper Industries plc (Eaton)

2. Cree, Inc

3. Dialight PLC

4. General Electric Company

5. Hubbell Incorporated

6. Osram Licht AG

7. Signify Holding

8. Syska Led Lights Private Limited

9. Virtual Extension

10. Zumtobel Group AG

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Industry based on various segments. It also provides Industry size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2030 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Industry by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyses these key players in the global Outdoor LED Lighting Industry. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their Industry penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Leading Industry players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position are explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Outdoor LED Lighting Industry is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Enquire Before Buying https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003370/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Key takeaways Research methodology Outdoor LED Lighting market landscape Outdoor LED Lighting market – key market dynamics Outdoor LED Lighting market – global market analysis Outdoor LED Lighting market – revenue and forecasts to 2030 – type Outdoor LED Lighting market – revenue and forecasts to 2030 – application Outdoor LED Lighting market revenue and forecasts to 2030 – geographical analysis Industry landscape Outdoor LED Lighting market, key company profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Sr. Vice President – Research

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876